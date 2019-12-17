Ogun State Government has commended the efforts of retired heads of service (HoS) and permanent secretaries, acknowledging their legacy towards good governance.

Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who gave the commendation during a send-off and end of year party, organised by the Body of Permanent Secretaries, to honour retired HoS and permanent secretaries, at the Valley-view Auditorium, Oke-Igbein, Abeokuta, urged other workers to emulate them to be adequately rewarded.

In a statement by the Press Officer, HoS office, Passover Adeshina, Salako-Oyedele said the state government had never missed the opportunity to appreciate civil servants, as it attached importance to their welfare by ensuring prompt payment of salaries.

The deputy governor, while felicitating with the retirees, appreciated their guidance during the transitional period, urging them to remember government in prayers and give adequate support to make the state second to none.

“It is very important that the Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries exist. This administration acknowledge your guidance and support during the transitional period which enables us to know what we needed to do, the reports submitted to Governor Dapo Abiodun has being a guide for this administration to move forward,” she said.

In her address, HoS, Mrs. Amope Chokor, appreciated the excellent contributions of the retired Heads of Service HoS and permanent secretaries during their service years, promising that her tenure would be impactful and successful.

“We are celebrating our retirees today because they have done very well, contributing to the growth of Ogun State civil service over the years. We have learnt a lot from them and we are going to sustain the excellence we are known for,” she said.