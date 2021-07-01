Ogun Government has disclosed it augmented the local government allocation with over N2 billion in the last six months, contrary to speculations that the state has been using the councils fund to its advantage.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, disclosed this during the June 2021 Joint Account Allocation Committee meeting at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, noting that the administration operates an open system, which would not hide the facts from its citizens.

The commissioner further asserted that transparency would prevent misconceptions from the public.

Afuape said the statutory meeting was backed by the Nigerian constitution, adding that it has become usual practice, since the inception of the administration to always invite all the stakeholders, which includes local government chairmen, representatives of pensioners, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, traditional rulers and the state government on a monthly basis to discuss the allocation from the Federal Government.

“This statutory meeting is backed by the constitution, the purpose is to come together and look into the allocation of the councils.

“This will prevent the misconception that it is the state government that makes use of council’s funds. Everybody will have the opportunity to see what comes to LGAs and how it was disbursed,” Afuape said.

