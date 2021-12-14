Ogun Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The 37-year-old son of the Baale of Idoforo Community in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, Azeez Ilias, has been found dead in his Toyota Camry car parked in front of a building in Ago Egun area of Idiroko town.

The dead man was found naked along with a woman, who has been identified as Deborah.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

While the two were found naked, our correspondent learnt that their clothes were not seen in the vehicle, fuelling further speculations about the cause of their deaths.

The deceased man’s clothes were found in a drain in front of a house suspected to be the residence of the female corpse.

The Idiroko Divisional Headquarters of So-Safe Corps, Ogun State-owned security outfit, confirmed to the media on Tuesday that it discovered the bodies at about 2 am on Monday.

So-Safe Corps spokesman Moruf Yusuf disclosed that during routine patrols, operatives found the couple lifeless and naked in the ash-coloured car, with plate number LND 223 BV.

According to Yusuf, ‘the robust relationship between the So-Safe Corps and the Ogun State Police Command yielded a wonderful result as the So-Safe Corps, a State Agency and Idiroko Police Divisional Headquarters jointly smelt a car parked to be suspicious and as approached, found two (2) bodies lying lifeless in the car.

‘The male, a 37-year-old, has been identified as Azeez Ilias, a son of one of the Baales in Ipokia axis, while the female body is identified as Deborah.’

He added that efforts were ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the deaths.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying the two could have been murdered by unknown persons.

Abimbola declined to give further details, saying the outcome of investigations should be awaited.

‘Yes, we are investigating. We want to know what led to the death of the two of them. We are suspecting that they were murdered, we are highly suspecting that; so we want to investigate.

‘We don’t want to preempt what the outcome of the investigation is going to be. Let’s conclude our investigation for further details about the incident,’ Oyeyemi said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .