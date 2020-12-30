Similarly, Ogun Government, yesterday, announced the ban on crossover services in worship centres across the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Waheed Odusile, said the decision was taken after a meeting with Christian and Islamic clerics.

The government implored worshipers to observe the stay-at-home order while they make use of virtual services in observing the crossover service.

However, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has directed that religious centres be allowed to hold crossover services only in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Technical Team of the Task Force on COVID-19 had earlier said it was ruling out the crossover services in view of the curfew imposed by the Federal Government.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, however, warned that worship centres must adhere strictly to the advisories and guidelines put in place to prevent spread of the virus.

The statement further indicated that the governor gave the directives in a brief endorsed by the Chairman of the Technical Team of the COVID-19 Task Force, Temitope Alonge, which reviewed the earlier pronouncement of the technical team and lifted the curfew.

The statement added that other advisories earlier released by the task force, including the directive of 50 percent occupancy for worship and event centres, ban of street carnivals and others, remain in effect.

This is as churches in Kogi State were assured of government’s readiness to ensure any church that wished to observe crossover could do so without hindrance.

Christian Association of Nigeria Chairman, John Ibenu, gave the assurance in Lokoja against widespread news that the federal and some state governments have banned churches from conducting services to mark the end-of-year due to outbreak of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Kogi CAN chairman said: “I have spoken with the government today, we shall observe our crossover services in our various churches today into January 1.

“Let us keep the nation and Kogi State in prayers and trust no plague will come near our state and I wish you all a glorious extraordinary breakthrough 2021,” he said.

Governor Yahaya Bello has consistently maintained that the COVID-19 pandemic, even though it exists, had been exaggerated for political and economic purposes.