From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has banned all waste cart pushers operating in the state with immediate effect.

The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Environment and Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority, Ola Oresanya, said that the ban is instituted due the recent security report which indicted waste cart pushers of complicity in crimes across the state.

Oresanya declared that any waste cart pusher caught operating henceforth in the state will be arrested, while his cart will be crushed.

‘While operating, our people innocently open their premises and commercial outlets to them for evacuation of their wastes but unknowingly to them, these cart pushers who are mostly foreigners collate vital information on how to compromise the security of their premises and pass them to the men of the underworld and sometimes join them to rob and terrorize our people,’ the governor’s aide said.

Aside from the security risk, the Special Adviser also accused waste cart pushers of defacing the aesthetics of the state through the indiscriminate dumping of refuse on medians and other unauthorised places.

He called on the residents of the state to make use of waste PSP in the area for prompt, effective and structured services, adding that ‘the new waste management economic programmes of waste reduction, waste use and waste recycling of the state government are already providing employment opportunities for the youths and the women across the state.’