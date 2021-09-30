From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has commenced palliative work on the 37Km Sango-Ijoko-Alagbole Akute road.

This, according to the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, on Thursday, in a statement, is to relieve the pains being experienced by residents of the area on a daily basis.

The immediate past administration in the state had planned to reconstruct the road by making it six lanes.

The project, expected to gulp N38bn saw bridges being erected in many spots on the road, was however, abandoned.

Akinsanya explained further that the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, had directed the commencement of palliative works on the road to alleviate the sufferings of residents.

He added that the current administration in the state had been able to modify the design of the road in order to minimize additional demolition of buildings in the area.

“This project has been declared a top priority by Governor Abiodun because he is deeply concerned about the plight of the people living in the areas.

“Already, we have perfected agreement with the Lagos State government with regard to the border towns.

“We urge people of the area to bear with us as the work gets underway.

The contractors have already started work in Alagbole”. The Commissioner said.

