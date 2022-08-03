From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government says it has given approval for the full reconstruction of the Sango-Ijoko-Agbado-Akute-Alagbole Road.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the state capital, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Waheed Odusile, said the contractor has been mobilised to commence work immediately on the 32km road.

He explained that the road which connects the Sango-Ijoko-Agbado end of Ogun to the Yakoyo-Ojodu-Berger end of Lagos was started in 2013 by the immediate past administration, but failed to complete it.

Odusile, who said that the decision by Governor Dapo Abiodun administration to begin immediate work on the road was taken at the State Executive Committee meeting held on August 1st, further disclosed that work would also commence simultaneously on the 7.5km stretch of the Singer-Toll Gate axis of the Sango/Ota-Abeokuta Expressway, which he described as very deplorable for motorists plying the road.

He explained that though other sections of the Sango/Ota-Abeokuta road have been marked for rehabilitation, the state government decided to prioritise the Singer-Toll Gate axis as a result of its worst condition.

Speaking further on the Sango-Ijoko-Agbado-Alagbole-Akute road, the Commissioner for Works, Ade Adesanya, said complete reconstruction would be carried out on both the Sango and Yakoyo ends of the road

According to him, the contractor handling the project will start by constructing the 8.5km on the Sango-Ijoko end and 1.5km on Yakoyo-Mr Biggs end on the Lagos axis.

While saying that work would be completed on both roads in December 2022, Adesanya added that reconstruction of a section of the two-lane Mowe-Ofada road would commence in earnest, with the aim of constructing a massive flood drain to tackle the flooding on the road.

He, however, disclosed that the state would soon begin work on the Master Drainage Plan for major cities of the state such as Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode, Sagamu and Ilaro, to tackle the perennial flooding.