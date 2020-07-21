Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has commenced palliative works on the 4.65km Ojodu-Abiodun-Akute road, in Ifo Local Government area of the state.

The road started but abandoned by the immediate past administration in the state, had brought untoward hardship on the residents of the area, as rain has made the road impassable to motorists.

But residents of the area and that of the adjoining communities trooped out in their numbers, on Monday, as cranes and caterpillars from the Ogun State Public Works Agency (OGPWA) drilled gutters and patched potholes along the road.

Speaking with journalists at the Alagbole end of the road, while inspecting the palliative work, the Ogun State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, said the road will not only be rehabilitated but reconstructed at the end of the raining season.

Akinsanya explained that the palliative work currently going on in the area was just a temporary measure to reduce the hardship of road users.

He added that the road was part of the public infrastructure Abidoun-led administration hoped to leverage on to revitalise the state’s economy.

Aside the Ojodu-Abiodun/ Akute Road, Akinsanya also disclosed that the road coming from Sango to Akute would also be done, calling on the people of the state to be calm and patient with the state government in its resolve to make roads across the state motorable.

“This road is a vital road. This road linking Ogun with Lagos State is part of the economic linkage this administration is trying to revitalise in this area.

“The new road is coming very soon. The design is ready to make it motorable when it rains. That is the reason for the palliative we are doing here today. There has been a lot of complaints on the road and the governor has directed us to make it motorable in the interim.

“There will be a brand new road linking this place to Lagos soon. It is a 4.65 kilometer road and at the same time, the road coming from Sango to Akute here will be done,” he said. The Commissioner stated.