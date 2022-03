From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has ordered immediate investigation into the collapse of a building under construction at Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

The one-storey building along Ogere Road in Iperu collapsed and killed two people on Thursday while undergoing an illegal construction by the owners.

A statement in Abeokuta at the weekend by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin said the governor had constituted a four-man team comprising of the State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Tunji Odunlami, Special Adviser on Environment, Ola Oresanya, Special Adviser, Bureau of Lands and Survey, Ololade Salami and the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, to look into the remote and immediate causes of the building collapse and report back in one week.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased for the unfortunate loss of their loved ones, Abiodun, the statement said, has assured that anyone found guilty of or culpable in the incident will be dealt with according to the law.

“No one who violates the building codes or regulations in the state will be allowed to go scot-free. Such person or persons will be made to face the full wrath of the law”, he added

The statement recalled that some few months ago, the governor warned seriously against illegal construction, demolition and similar acts in the state without the required permits, promising severe action against perpetrators.

“Meanwhile, Governor Abiodun has ordered the relevant government agency to immediately seal off the property while investigation continues”, the statement concluded.

