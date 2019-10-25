Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in Ogun State have called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to reserve 40 percent of his cabinet for them.

The youths, under the umbrella of the Youth Wing of Ogun APC, made the call at a press briefing to kickstart its Annual General Meeting in Abeokuta, yesterday.

Speaking at the conference, which also had in attendance, the Special Adviser to Governor Abiodun on Youths and Job Creation, Lekan Olude, Secretary of Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Ayo Olubori, Consultant to the Governor on Political Matters, Biyi Adeleye and party chieftain, Afolabi Afuape, Rasheed Aroboto argued that youths in the party should be rewarded with political appointments for their support for the governor during the general elections.

He contended that since the governor had publicly announced that his cabinet would be made up of 50 percent women, nothing short of 40 percent slot should be made available for the youth.

Aroboto, who said youths in Ogun were innovative and politically experienced to form part of the cabinet, cautioned the governor not to ignore them like his predecessor.