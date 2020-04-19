Ifelagba Community Development Association (CDA) in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, at the weekend, distributed stimulus packages to residents of the community to cushion the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

The CDA Chairman, Adewale Banjo, said the aim of the palliative was to alleviate the hardship, occasioned by COVID-19, on the residents.

He said it was expedient to make provision for the people’s needs, considering the fact that they have been forced to stay-at-home.

According to him, some of the residents are poor and vulnerable, and would be negatively affected by the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government to curtail the virus.

Also, the community Secretary, Wasiu Babatunde, called on the federal, state and local governments to use the various donations from local and international donors judiciously.

He said using part of the donations as palliative measures would go a long way in alleviating poverty and ensuring people obey the stay-at-home order.

On his part, the Treasurer, Oluwafemi Owoade, urged the people to obey the stay-at-home order by the Federal Government to curtail the coronavirus so that the period would not be extended again.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman and the Auditor, Musibau Tijani and Samuel Igbele respectively, said in order to come out successful from the pandemic is to apply the preventive methods to reduce the spread of the virus.

They urged the people to adhere to social distancing and keeping good hygiene to stay safe and play down the negative effects of the virus.