Poised to ensure better welfare and provision for children living with disabilities, especially the visually impaired in the state, the Ogun State government has commissioned the newly renovated braille book production centre.

The braille book production centre was first established in the year 2007, but became moribund less than two (2) years after it’s establishment, but at the emergence of the Prince Dapo Abiodun who has shown his love for people living with disabilities, approved the resuscitation of the centre, rehabilitated all the five (5) special schools across the state and distributed wheelchairs and other materials to the schools.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu speaking at the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, themed, “Leadership and Participation of Persons with Disabilities towards an Inclusive, Accessible and Sustainable Post Covid-19 World”, held at the Ministry conference room, Oke-Mosan and Daniel Akintonde Model School for Children with Special Needs, Adigbe, Abeokuta respectively, stressed the need to promote equality for people with disabilities, in order to allow them displayed their intellectual abilities, especially at post the pandemic era.



Arigbabu, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mrs. Omoniyi Damilola, said that the State government has been a firm believer that no child should be left behind in the education revitalisation agenda, hence, some of its recorded efforts for children with special needs schools, which includes, the rehabilitation of the 5 schools, 50% increment in the school feeding allowance of the children, promising that it would continue to make learning environment conducive for the learners.



“The present administration believes that everyone has the right to self-determined life, we recognize and support the tenacity and potentials of people with disabilities and we want to bridge the gap between people living with disabilities and the society. This government has given due attention and we will not relent until we ensure that teaching and learning activities are made easier for these learners”, Arigbabu said



He charged the children to continue to strive to be self-dependent through good education, skill acquisitions, display of intelligence and their God-given potential, called on individuals, philanthropists and non governmental organisations (NGOs) to continue to extend their hands of fellowship to the special needs people through empowerment programme.



In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Abosede Ogunleye pointed out the importance of integrating people living with disabilities into leadership positions and engage them in spirit and developed positive attitude towards them.

In their remarks, the State Chairman, Nigeria Association of the Blind, Barr. Joseph Bulugbe and Mr. Emmanuel Akinola, a civil servant in the Ministry of Justice appreciated the government for making academic life more meaningful for people living with disabilities, through the resuscitation of the braille book production centre.



They encouraged people living with disabilities to continue to nurture their lives and potentials and strive for the full integration into the society.



Appreciating the government on behalf of other beneficiaries on the distribution of wheelchairs and white canes, Daniel Olanrewaju of Yewa College, Ilaro and Bolaji Khadijat, of School for the Visually Challenged, Ijebu-Igbo, promised to not let their disabilities deprived them of fulfilling their potentials.



4th left, Ogun State Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, 3rd right, the Director, Special Needs Education Dept, Mr. Oluwole Majekodunmi, with some of the directors and officials in the Ministry, and some of the beneficiaries of the white canes in commemoration of int’l day of people with disabilities, held in Ogun State.

