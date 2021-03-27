From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A chairmanship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Alhaji Obafemi Aiyelabowo has said that the payment of #500 Million gratuity by the state government to retirees in the state will boost the state’s economy and enhance the socio-economic development of the state.

He said many Pensioners who had been facing economic hardship will now feel a sigh of relief as a result of the payment.

The chairmanship aspirant who lauded the initiative of Governor Dapo Abiodun, said the present administration has through the payment shown that it’s Committed to the welfare of the citizenry.

He said the Governor has all it takes to return the state to her glorious past, saying that the people’s oriented programmes of the Governor will also work in favour of the APC in the future elections.

He said “I am of a strong opinion that payment of N500M as gratuity to our retirees who have toiled so hard to make Ogun what it is today is indeed a good step that defines the government of Prince Dapo Abiodun as one that is committed to wiping away tears of the people and address the injustice of the past”.

“I am equally marveled at what the governor has been doing in the area of infrastructure despite the COVID19 pandemic. He has not only been completing the projects abandoned by the past administration but has equally initiated new ones across the state.

“Abiodun has also shown serious courage in tackling the rot in education with the construction of over 200 blocks of classrooms. Same is also said of health sector and other sectors of the economy,” he stated.

He revealed further that the sterling performance of Prince Dapo Abiodun has no doubt remain the centre of attraction for many opposition members who are now defecting into APC.

Aiyelabowo said his ambition to rule Odogbolu Local Government as chairman was hinged on replicating the purposeful leadership of Governor Abiodun at the grassroot level, saying that “time to change the narrative of poor leadership at the local government is now”.