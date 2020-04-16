Moshood Adebayo

Victory Life Bible Church (VLBC), Abeokuta, Ogun State, has exhibited the Biblical saying “be your brother’s keeper,” by donating a giant size transformer to six villages around the church’s location.

Its founder, Lawrence Achudume, Delta State-born minister of God, has in the past shown love not only to members of his church but also to the general public. Through this, he has brought smiles to widows, orphans, students, the aged and other vulnerable people.

He has been doing this for over two decades, empowering them. He has awarded scholarships to many students of higher institutions, paid school fees and donated cars to widows.

While handling over the transformer, Achudume, 56, said he was moved by the plight of the villagers, who have been relying on electricity supply from the church. He maintained that the church, aside from evangelism and winning souls for Jesus Christ, was also committed to the philosophy of service to God and humanity:

“For us as a church, we are not only committed to preaching the gospel, but being our brother’s keeper in whatever way we can, to let members of the congregation, as well as the public, be proud not only of their membership of the church but as well as their existence in life.

“Our aim is to show love to people, transform their lives in whatever way possible and also make them believe that there is more to their existence. This we achieve by bringing succour to people, irrespective of their age, status and membership of church or religion.”

The church also donated foodstuff to the villagers and others to cushion the adverse effects of the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic. He charged corporate organisations, religious bodies and individuals to always lend a helping hand to the less privileged as well as assist government in whatever way possible.

He said, “Funds and materials donated by individuals, corporate bodies and government should be judiciously utilised. God will not be happy with people who toy with people’s lives.”

The cleric charged individuals, religious bodies and organisations not to allow the downtrodden to be left to suffer at a time like this:

“As individuals and organisations, we must assist government in its efforts at curtailing the spread of the disease as well bring succour to the vulnerable in the society.”

He lauded government on the steps taken so far to stop the pandemic, adding that anyone with symptoms should promptly contact health officials.

While urging members of the public to strictly comply with the stay-at-home directive, he charged them to remain prayerful at all times.

Communities that benefitted from the gesture included Lagbayun, Abule Nla/Palmview, Akinseku, Abatan, Igbosamo and Atoku, all located in Obafemi-Owode Local Government.

Chief Rasaki Abati of Atoku and other community leaders described the church as a shining light in the area since its establishment, and charged other religious leaders to emulate the leadership of the church.

Achudume was accompanied by his wife, Folake, and other top officials of the church, including Prof. Bola Okunneye, Pastors Adeoye Adeyanju, Kingsley Akpojaro, Pastor (Mrs.) Olude and Mrs. Martins.

He disclosed that the church has contacted a company for the installation of the transformer as well as connecting it to the national grid.

The Baale of Olaotan, Chief Gabriel Akinbi-Obawunmi, who spoke on behalf of the communities, expressed gratitude to the church.

“This kind gesture will definitely relieve our communities of heavy burden. The church is a blessing to the six communities. We have been connected to the church’s electricity supply without any complaints from Achudume,” he said.

Other village heads who witnessed the handover were Chief Rahmon Sodeinde of Kemta-Abatan, Chief Nofiu Idowu of Eruwon Lagbayan, Abati of Atoku, Abiodun Olojede of Abule Nla/Palmview and Emmanuel Oguntoyinbo of Akinseku.