The Ogun State Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu has urged newly appointed Chief and Senior Magistrates in the State to resist the temptation of abusing judicial powers in the course of dispensing justice.

She gave the urge at the Judiciary Complex, Kobape Road, Abeokuta, while administering the oath of office on 6 newly appointed Chief and Senior Magistrates to the Ogun State Judiciary, imploring them not to be carried away with enormous powers which various laws have conferred on them.

Those appointed among the Chief Magistrates includes; Mr. Awofeso Ireti-Olu Babatunde, Mr. Dipeolu Dehinde and Mrs. Osinbajo Moriyike Oluwabunmi while Mr. Shodeinde Ogooluwa Adekunle, Mrs. Kolawole Ogunbowale and Mr. Solana Shodeinde Abayomi were appointed as Senior Magistrates respectively

She enjoined them to be honest in their dealings, hardworking, diligent, time conscious, reliable and to deal with citizens and litigants who appears before with human face.

“Judicial Officers have a constitutional duty to serve this nation as competently, diligently, fairly, professionally and speedily as is humanly possible all things considered, as there are no sacred cows and that includes the judiciary.

Judicial Officers are public servants whose salaries and other entitlements are paid by this nation whose majority citizens live in abject poverty and judicial independence goes hand in hand with accountability”, Dipeolu said

She said that they were subject to criticism because it was through it that they were able to correct their faults and shortcomings, noting that it would also provided them better service to the public.

“Indeed, our conduct must therefore be professional and above reproach at all times, judicial Officers must earn the trust, respect and confidence of the people they serve”, Dipeolu added

She therefore appeal to not only newly appointed Chief and Senior Magistrates but all Judicial Officers throughout the court structures in the State to always remember that theirs was a power to be exercised with utmost fairness.