Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been commended for launching the 6-3-3-4 system of education during his tenure.

Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Technical Education, Joseph Odemuyiwa, who gave the commendation during an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, said the government would restore the lost glory of technical education in the state.

Odemuyiwa said the administration has put in place measures to ensure each of the technical college has institutionalised programmes such as building, mechanical, engineering and agriculture. He said continuous training was also being organised for technicians and artisans to update their acquired skills and make them relevant to meet international standard.

He disclosed that the state government was collaborating the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCIMA), Germany and Korea organisations, for dual apprenticeship system, whereby artisans in technical education are exposed to 30 percent in class and 70 percent in the industry or workshop, for them to possess both theoretical and practical knowledge.