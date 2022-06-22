By Christopher Oji, Lagos

A man accused of robbing and raping his female victims, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.

The 22-year-old is said to be in the habit of luring his unsuspecting targets as a commercial tricycle operator, in order to rob and rape his female victims.

According to the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, “the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Ifo Divisional Headquarters at about 4 am that a middle-aged lady who boarded a tricycle from Iyana Coker in Ifo raised the alarm that the tricycle operator was taking her to unknown place for reasons not known to her.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Ifo division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly led his patrol team to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the victim explained to the police that she boarded the tricycle from Pakoto bus stop, going to Iyana Coker, but the suspect suddenly brought out a locally made pistol with which he threatened to shoot her if she didn’t cooperate. She stated further that the suspect took her to Olose Primary School, Ifo, where he raped her at gunpoint.

“After raping her, the suspect also dispossessed her of her money before putting her back on the tricycle and started heading in another direction. But on getting to Aritameje area, she sighted some people and she raised the alarm which led to the arrest of the suspect. The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. The tricycle and one locally made pistol were recovered from him,” the police spokesman stated.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Lanre Bankole, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department(SCIID) for investigation.

