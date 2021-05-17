The Ogun State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe has been conferred two Awards of Excellence for her contributions towards increasing entrepreneurial engagement among youths in the state and her role in the successful hosting of the10th Gateway International Trade Fair.

The awards were presented by the Alumni Association of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (AAFUNAAB) and the Ogun State Chambers of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA).

Speaking at the award presentation held during the AAFUNAAB’s 23rd Annual Convention and 22nd Annual Lecture Series in Abeokuta, the Association’s National President, Dr. Segun Ogundiran, said the Association honoured Mrs. Longe having been pleased with the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration and the Commissioner’s drive towards helping youths in the agro-industrial sector become job creators rather than job seekers,” adding that this was in line with its objectives. Dr. Ogundiran said the Association also honoured the Commissioner in recognition of her exceptional accomplishment as a trade ambassador in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

Responding, Mrs. Longe who was represented by the Ministry’s Director of Industrial Promotion,Mr Kehinde Akintomide, said the present administration has been boosting agri-business and trading activities in the state by combating the challenge of finance faced by entrepreneurs and traders.