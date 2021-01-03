From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, has denied his involvement in any sexual harassment as alleged in a viral video being circulated on some social media platforms.

In the viral video which hit the airwaves on January 1, 2020, a 16-year-old secondary school student, (name withheld), had alleged that the commissioner sexually harassed her when he visited his home on December 31, 2020, in Ibiade town, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

She alleged that she had gone to the commissioner’s house in company with his uncle, Mr Lasisi Saheed a.k.a Mayor, who had informed her that the commissioner was searching for computer literate person for employment.

She stated further that it was while she was with the commissioner that he attempted to rape her and that she was let off the hook having resisted and threatened to shout for the help.

But Abudu-Balogun in a statement he personally signed on Saturday, described the allegation as a blatant lie and cheap blackmail from his political adversaries.

The former member House of Representatives said that he would rather use his brand of politics to empower the youth for a glorious future and not to sexually harass or molest them.