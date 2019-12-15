Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Crisis appears to be brewing in the Ogun State All Progressives Congress (APC), with loyalists of former Governor Olusegun Osoba on Sunday rejecting the list of Commissioner-nominees sent by the state Governor Dapo Abiodun to the House of Assembly for approval.

The loyalists, under the aegis of the “Osoba Political Family”, declared that the list excludes members of the political family.

Governor Abiodun had on Thursday last week sent 18 names as commissioner-nominees to the Ogun State House of Assembly for approval.

But Osoba loyalists in a statement signed on Sunday by Ayo Martins, Titus Adedamola Osikoya and 22 others, contended that the Governor’s list belied his proclamation that he would run an inclusive government.

They alleged that the “all inclusive” slogan of the Governor was to specifically ease out the Osoba Political Family from his administration by “some power mongers and unscrupulous elements who participated actively in the misrule of the State in the past and are now surrounding the Governor like hyenas, ready to pounce on anyone who does not belong to their camp or pay homage.”

The statement further observed that the ‘Osoba Political Family’, despite having qualified and experienced persons within its fold, was not taken into consideration in all the appointments made so far by Governor Abiodun.

While recalling how Osoba expended his time, resources and made huge financial contributions towards the victory of Abiodun at the polls, the loyalists said the governor had failed to reward the huge role they played during the polls.

The statement reads:

“The governor, Dapo Abiodun, after his victory at the poll, promised to run all inclusive government that will represent the interest of blocs that worked for his victory and other groups interested in contributing positively in running the affairs of the State. However, to our dismay the words of the governor was reduced to still-born on the face of the list of commissioner nominees and other appointments made by the governor so far.

“We have observed that the slang ‘all inclusive’, is a ploy to specifically ease out the Osoba Political Family from the administration of Dapo Abiodun and which was sold to the Governor by some power mongers and unscrupulous elements who participated actively in the misrule of the state in the past and are now surrounding the governor like hyenas, ready to pounce on anyone who does not belong to their camp or pay homage.

“Meanwhile, Osoba Political Family has patiently observed the activities of these individuals who are conservatively greedy business men and hijackers of power who have succeeded in hijacking the soul of the present administration in Ogun State. These power manipulators were part of past government in Ogun State that people in their wisdom rejected but stealthily walked back into the realm of government through the calm approach to governance by Dapo Abiodun and are ready to wreck further havoc to the dreams and aspirations of the Progressives in the APC and the state who worked tirelessly for the emergence of the governor.

“Olusegun Osoba who is a renowned journalist, a progressive and astute politician who is known for his untainted integrity and always stand for what he believes in; he never looked back when the former Governor of Ogun State threatened fire and war against the aspirations of Prince Dapo Abiodun because he believed in the genuine intentions of Dapo Abiodun to serve the people and turn around the fortune of the State for the best.

“Osoba in his sincere way of life expended his time, resources and made huge financial contributions towards the victory of Prince Dapo Abiodun at the polls, to the glory of God.

“It is on record and also an uncontroverted fact that followers and members of the Osoba Political Family were harassed, shot, hacked, beaten and dehumanized by the former governor of the state before the election in order to create fear in the minds of people to truncate the process to the victory of Dapo Abiodun. But the Political family being progressive minded remained unshaken and irrevocably committed to the aspirations of the governor. We all fought through to actualise the reality of this administration with other groups of common intention and dream. But it is now shocking to the members of the Osoba Political Family that these power mongers and manipulators are condemned to destroy the good relationship that exist between Dapo Abiodun and Osoba Political Family by intentionally and gruesomely relegating anyone known to belong to the Family in the course of appointing persons to position of service to deliver dividends of democracy to the populace that will support in the actualisation of good governance in Ogun State.

“We want to reiterate that APC is the party we belong to and we shall not vacate the party for any interloper and hyenas hovering around the governor as it is now observed. It crystal clear now that they have moved to submerge the structure of the Party in the State, as they arrogate so much powers to themselves because they occupy the corridor of power. The Party shall sure outlive whatever manipulation they have perfected and the strong power and will of the Party to do the needful will surely reincarnate when the time of reckoning comes.

“It is necessary to remind these professional power manipulators and hijackers that Our Leader, Akinrogun Olusegun Osoba, has imbibed the spirit of contentment and perseverance in all the followers and we remain irrevocably committed to the success of this administration but we shall no longer fold our arms for the interest of our members who are progressive minded, qualified and loyal to both APC and Prince Dapo Abiodun, to be trampled upon under this administration.

“We also want to remind the Governor that the all inclusive government promised has not taken the Osoba Political family into consideration in the past and present appointments made, as there are loyal, distinguished, qualified and experienced persons in the Osoba Political Family that can contribute immensely to the actualisation of the upliftment of Ogun State to greater heights. Can we conveniently say that the power manipulators around Governor Dapo Abiodun perceive Osoba Political Family as an opposition or threat to their conservative style of doing things?”

The statement urged the governor to personally address the imbalance in the current appointments and appointments to be made later, noting that “we can boldly say that it is not only the members of the group that presently dominates the ongoing appointments that worked for the success of the party at the poll, but our leader, Olusegun Osoba, and all his followers worked assiduously and provided the leverage for the emergence of the mandate which we all enjoy through the victory of the party at the polls.”

The Osoba loyalists called on the National Chairman of the APC, National leaders of the party, South West Caucus leaders, including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Akande, Adeniyi Adebayo and others to prevail on the Governor to do correct the perceived imbalance in appointments.