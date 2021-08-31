From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Scores of residents of Ibido community in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Tuesday, stormed the community palace to evict one Kola Adeyemi for allegedly imposing and parading himself as the community monarch.

The residents alleged that Adeyemi had installed himself as the king without the approval of the kingmakers and the authority of the state government.

They also accused him of selling some acres of land from the ancestral land of Ibidoland.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved residents, the Otunba Akogun of Ibido Community and Secretary of Ibido Development Council, Adesola Emmanuel Adetunji, described Adeyemi as an impostor and who the community has unanimously decided not to recognise as the rightful occupier of the Negbuwa Palace.

He explained that the last monarch passed on in 2015 and the “impostor” has been parading himself as a successor for the past three years.

‘We wanted to select another person in which the family of Solomade is next to be the king out of the four ruling houses in the community,’ he said.

‘From all the facts available to us, Adeyemi is not a member of the Solomade Ruling House which is the next house to produce the Oba. And the duty of the Ibido Development Council is to make sure that the king comes from the next ruling house which is Solomade

‘We are not against him as a person, but imposing himself as the Oba of this community, we say no and we the community do not recognise him.

‘The government had taken a step on the matter, and a letter had been written to the Akarigbo of Remoland to carry out an investigation into the matter. The Akarigbo, therefore, discovered that the process of selecting Adeyemi was faulty and he had since pronounced that the process should start from scratch.

‘As we speak, the stool of Ibido monarch is still vacant in the record of the government. Anybody can check this out in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

‘And for him to come into this palace and sit on the throne, that’s an illegal occupation,’ he stated.

Security operatives from the Amotekun Corps, Vigilante Service Organisation (VSO) and Nigeria Police later escorted Adeyemi out of the palace.

