Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two new cases of persons tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ogun State.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, gave this confirmation on Monday night, during a press briefing held at his Iperu-Remo home.

Abiodun said the new cases were detected in Mowe town in Obafemi-Owode Local Government and Ilaro in Yewa South Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor, who disclosed that the two new victims of the virus did not have any history of traveling or had contact with any known established cases of COVID-19, added that the process of identifying their contacts had commenced.

He further pointed out that the two persons had been taken to isolation centres in the state.