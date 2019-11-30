Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Five persons have been confirmed dead by the Ogun State government following cholera outbreak at Lafenwa and other three communities in Abeokuta North Local Government Area. So far, the government confirmed 12 cases of cholera.

Briefing reporters on Friday on the outbreak, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Adesanya Ayinde, disclosed that one person died in the hospital and four in the affected communities.

He listed the affected communities to include Kuto, Kobiti, Abule-Otun, Lafenwa, all in Abeokuta North Local Government.

Ayinde revealed that eight cases were reported from health facilities and four picked in the communities from retrospective case search and confirmed through laboratory tests.

He said the State Epidemiology Unit had earlier received a report of a laboratory-confirmed case of cholera from the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta and swung into action immediately.

The Permanent Secretary avowed that the government is on top of the situation, adding, “the government has commenced a thorough investigation and it is currently fumigating the communities to prevent further outbreak”.

Ayinde further asserted that cholera alert had been sent to all health facilities with instructions on the necessary steps to take in case a suspected case is identified.

He said the State hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, had been designated as a referral centre for treatment and has been equipped with materials to manage cholera cases. The permanent secretary further avowed that the state government, through the Water Corporation, would commence screening of local sources of water in the affected communities.

Meanwhile, Ayinde has warned the public to desist from open defecation, declaring, “any house found without a toilet would be sanctioned”.

He appealed to the people to maintain good personal and environmental hygiene, urging them to wash their hands after going to the toilet.