Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A Magistrate Court sitting in Sagamu, Ogun State, has denied granting bail to an alleged land grabber, Kamorudeen Lamina, otherwise known as Sir Kay Oluwo, who is standing trial for murder and armed robbery.

In suit number MSH/82C/2011 preferred against Lamina by the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), the accused, alongside four others who are still at large, he was accused of hacking the trio of Akeem Odegbaro, Fatai Adeleye, and Adebiyi Adelakun, to death.

The crime was allegedly committed at Ologbun Likosi village in the Sagamu Magisterial district around March 9, 2011, an offense said to have been contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Laws of Ogun State.

The charge sheet, a copy obtained by our correspondent, also read that on the same date, the accused along with his accomplices still at large, robbed Saka Gbemisola, Kareem Bello and many others of the sum of N180, 000, an electronic Theodolite valued at N30, 000, wristwatches, headphones, clothes among others, while they were armed with guns, axes, cutlasses, and knives among other dangerous weapons.

The offence was said to have been contrary to and punishable under Section 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004

But when Lamina, who had been remanded in Sagamu Correctional Center since August, appeared on Monday before Magistrate B. S Ojikutu, his request for bail, through his counsel, Iyiola Ishola, who sought for Application for Fundamental Human Rights, was struck out by the magistrate.

A counsel from the Office of the Solicitor General of Ogun State, Mrs. Toyin Sonoiki, however, applied for 16 more days for the remand of the accused to enable her office to seek the advice of the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on the transfer of the case to State High Court, for proper prosecution.

Magistrate Ojikutu, granted the application of the Solicitor General and later adjourned the case to October 23, 2019, for further hearing.