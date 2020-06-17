Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, yesterday, announced a two-week window to the possessors of illegal arms and ammunition in the state, to surrender such weapons to the police command or face the wrath of the law.

Ebrimson equally said the Command had declared war against rape, noting that any suspected rapist arrested would not be treated with kids’ gloves, but prosecuted accordingly.

Ebirison read the riot acts while parading 35 suspected criminals at the Ogun State police command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The suspects, according to the CP, were arrested in different locations across the state for crimes ranging from armed robbery, cultism, rape and murder.

He added that six different types of arms, 37 ammunition and assorted charms were also recovered from the suspects.

Ebrimson, who decried proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition in circulation in the state, declared that at the expiration of the two-week window, the command would embark on massive mop-up operations and clamp down on possessors of such illegal arms and ammunition.

He, however, urged members of the public to make use of the complaints/information boxes at police stations across the state and provide useful information to the police.

While soliciting support of the Ogun residents in the efforts of the police command to combat crimes, the CP, warned criminals to stay off the state or be smoked out.