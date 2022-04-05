From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

No fewer than 22 members of cult groups have been arrested by the police in Ogun State.

The cultists, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested in different parts of the state, within 48 hours.

He said the special squad headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, set up to checkmate the disturbing activities of cultists in the state, nabbed the suspects.

He added that the arrested cultists, who had affirmed their membership of Aye and Eiye Confraternities, were apprehended when the squad stormed their hideouts at Mayas, in Lafenwa and Oju Ogabra in the Sapon areas of Abeokuta.

“Some of the suspects were also apprehended in Sagamu during similar operations carried out by the squad. All the arrested suspects are currently being investigated to ascertain their roles in the cult war that engulfed the state recently, which claimed the lives of some cult members.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, who commended the quick response of the squad, urged it to take the battle to the doorsteps of all cultists in the state.

“He, therefore, appealed to members of the public to always cooperate with the team by giving them necessary information that would enhance their operations, as security is everybody’s business,” the PPRO stated yesterday.