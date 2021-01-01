From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State yesterday arrested 12 suspects in connection with the cult clashes that rocked Ijebu Ode metropolis and claimed no fewer than 20 lives.

The police command equally paraded 35 suspects whose crimes range from child trafficking, rape, cultism and murder, among others.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the state police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun, disclosed that the command arrested 2,735 criminals between July and December 2020 in the state.

The CP explained that the suspects were arrested within the six months he assumed office as the commissioner of police in the state.

He said: “We will continue to clamp down heavily on criminals, especially those involved in violent crimes such as armed robbery, murder, cultism and kidnapping.”