Ademola Orunbon

The Ogun State President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Mobolaji Ojo, has said that the three new Presidents of Grade 1 Customary Courts would strengthen the capacity and enhance the dispensation of justice in the State.

He said that the State judiciary has remained a beacon in terms of judicial integrity in the country, noting that customary courts were the closest to the grassroots in the judicial hierarchy.

Justice Ojo stated this while swearing-in the three newly-appointed presidents of the customary courts, Mr Enitan Fadina, Mr Olayinka Ojo and Mrs Olasunkanmi Lala, held at the Customary Court of Appeal Conference Hall, Isabo, Abeokuta.

‘Customary Courts are the closest to the grassroots in the judicial hierarchy, hence the way you discharge your duties will go a long way in engendering confidence in the overall system of administration of justice in the State,’ he said.

He charged them to be fair and firm, resolute but humane in the discharge of their duties, saying that they should treat their panel members with whom they were to sit in judgement with respect, courtesy, civility and understanding, bearing in that their Court was essentially a court of facts and common sense.

The Ogun State Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, admonished them to be very lenient, calm, steadfast and friendly with litigants and the panel members of the Customary Court of Appeal in dispensation of their justice.

She added that the trio were appointed on merit, noting that they have the knowledge, capacity, wisdom and charisma to serve the State with the best of their acquired intelligent being gathered from the system.

While taking an oath before the Ogun State Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal President and the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Dipeolu said they must be corrupt free, and shun other vices that could tarnish their integrity in the course of their duties.

‘In fact corruption is the bane of evils and great vices being committed by the people in the country, you need to do away with corrupt and abuse of the privilege been conferred on you, as you were appointed to the Customary Courts on merits,’ Dipeolu stated.