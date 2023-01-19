From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it impounded smuggled items worth over N5 billion in the year 2022.

The command also generated a revenue of N97,887,777.50 in the year under review, the Controller in charge of the Command, Bamidele Makinde, on Thursday, disclosed.

Presenting the 2022 Annual Report of Ogun Area 1 Command to pressmen at his office in Idiroko, Makinde said the revenue of N97,887,777.50 was generated from the auction sales of petroleum products and baggage assessment of some items brought in from neighbouring countries.

The NCS boss disclosed that the revenue generated in 2022 represented almost 300% increase on the year 2021 revenue, which was N36,655,401.50.

Speaking on seizures made within the 12 months period, Makinde informed that 957 seizures were made, including: 45,773 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, which is equivalent to 76 trailer loads, and 130 units of vehicles.

The vehicles, he said, were smuggled foreign used vehicles and other vehicles used as means of conveying prohibited items.

“Other seizures recorded during the period under review include the following: 451,100 litres of petrol, which is equivalent to 14 tanker loads; one tanker load of adulterated diesel; 43 Sacks, 351 small bags and 1,083 wraps of Cannabis Sativa; 2,250 packets of Tramadol; 30 units of motorcycles used for conveyance of prohibited items and of second-hand clothing.”

“Others are three bales and 384 pieces of foreign used bags; 2,953 pieces of foreign used tyres; 31 pieces of used refrigerator compressors; 4,700 bags of Dangote Cement used for concealment of foreign rice; 1,523 cartons of frozen poultry products; 89 bales and 485 pieces of foreign textiles and others.

“The total Duty Payable Value (DPV) of the above seizures is N5,088,982,569.92, while that of the year 2021 was N1,378,276,656.00 a differential of N3,710,705,913.92 which is about 269% higher,” Makinde explained.

He added that the seizures were recorded based on “the continuous use of intelligence in our operations and synergy with sister security agencies’.

Makinde, however, informed newsmen that during the last quarter of 2022, the command lost one of its officers to a ghastly motor accident.

“While on duty at Ebute axis of Yewa North LGA in Ogun State, the officer was seated with other officers at their patrol base and a Toyota Avalon Saloon car driven by one Mr Idris ran into the officers, knocking down two of them in the process,” it was stated.

He added that the driver is currently being prosecuted.