From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun Area 1 Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday disclosed that it intercepted a total of 11, 358 bags of foreign parboiled rice being imported into the country between July and September, 2022.

This is in addition to the seizure of 1, 550 units of disused tyres, as well as 180 rolls of secondhand clothing evacuated from a warehouse situated along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State corridor by the command’s anti-smuggling operatives who acted on intelligence for the operation within the period under review.

The command’s Area Controller, Comptroller Bamidele Makinde, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Friday in Idiroko Border Post on the activities of his command for the 3rd quarter of the year 2022.

Disclosing that the seized 11, 358 bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing 50 kilograms represented about 38 trailer trucks load, the Controller also gave the total Duty Payable Value (DPV) of the contraband as over N341m.

He added that over N38.5m was generated as revenue for the 3rd quarter of year 2022.

Makinde, who expressed satisfaction in what he described as a reduction in the smuggling activities in the command during the past nine months, attributed the feat recorded by NSC to a successful stakeholders’ engagement and spirit of patriotism deployed by the customs personnel in the discharge of their duties for the economic development and security of the country.

“We were able to achieve this feat with the effective use of intelligence. Recalcitrant smugglers should, therefore, note that the command, through shrewd, intensive and choking anti-smuggling activities, driven by effective employment of timeous intelligence is all out for them”.

“It is important to note that activities embarked upon by the command are driven by patriotism for the economic development and security of the nation. Nigeria Customs Service operatives, mindful of the rules of engagement, will continue to carry out their legitimate duties as prescribed by the law”. Makinde stated

Giving a breakdown of other prohibited items seized in the period under review, the Area Controller said that 227 items including 67, 650 liters of smuggled Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) packed in 2, 706 kegs; 20 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp (cannabis sativa), as well as 80 kegs of vegetable oil, packed in 25 litre size jerrican among others were confiscated by the command.