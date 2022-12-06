By Steve Agbota

The Ogun Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said between February to December 6, 2022, its seized 41 sacks and 940 wraps of Cannabis Sativa, 2,250 packets of Tramadol, 73 trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice and other contraband worth N4.886 billion.

Addressing journalists in Idiroko, the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Bamidele Makinde also revealed that the seizures included 31 units of Compressors, 16,224 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 19 units of Motorcycles amongst other seizures.

“In the wake of our anti-smuggling operations conducted in the period under review in different parts of Ogun State, including the creeks, border lines, approved and unapproved routes, the Command recorded a total number of 842 seizures.

“This includes 44,933 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, an equivalence of 73 Trailer loads. Others are as follows: Vehicles used as Means of Conveyance: 99 Units; Foreign Used Vehicles (Tokunbo), 8 Units including one year 2020 Grey coloured Wrangler Jeep with chasis no ICAHIXDN6LW 161338

“Six units of used Trucks as means of conveyance; 31 units of Compressors; 16,224 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS); 19 units of Motorcycle (Means of Conveyance); 517 bales and 219 sacks of Secondhand clothing; 3,629 pieces of used tyres; 4700 bags of cement; 3 bales and 384 pieces of used bags; 41 sacks and 940 wraps of Cannabis Sativa (Book and Coconut sizes); 170 cartons of poultry products; 191 units of vehicle compressors; 2,250 packets of Tramadol; 222 units of refrigerator compressors; 220 pieces and 867 cartons of foreign wine; 277 pairs, 320 sacks and 120 cartons of foreign shoes; 89 bales and 485 pieces of foreign textile; and 302 sacks of foreign corn,” he said.