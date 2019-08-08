Steve Agbota

Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service said it generated a total revenue of N1.28billion last July.

The revenue collection for the month under review between July 1 to July 31, 2019 indicated an increase of N84, 887, 207.20 above a total collection of N1, 196, 146, 835.60 between June 1 to June 30, 2019.

The Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Michael Agbara, who disclosed this yesterday in Ogun State while addressing the media, said that the percentage collection stood at 199.08 per cent while percentage excess revenue also stood at 9.08 per cent.

Speaking on the anti-smuggling activities, he said that the command made 102 seizures, comprising 7, 848 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50 kg each), 23 units of vehicles (7 used vehicles and 16 means of conveyance), 32 kegs of vegetable oil (25litres each), 201 pairs of used tyres, three sacks of used foot wears and 320 bags of sugar (50kg each).

He said others included four bales and one sack of second hand clothing, 200 kegs of PMS (Petrol) of 25 litres each with a Total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N137, 950, 082.

He added: “The seizure of over 7, 848 bags of rice (50kg each) in July is , indeed, a landmark among numerous successes recorded by the Command. This is evidently a patriotic duty by the Service to fully align with one of the cardinal Federal Government policies targeted at boosting agricultural development with a view to attaining national food self sufficiency.”

According to him, the Federal High Court Abeokuta, Ogun State, on June 28 convicted three persons of vandalising official patrol vehicle attached to Team H Roving A anti-smuggling patrol team at Ashipa forest on September 22, 2017.

He explained: “The court found the accused persons namely: Yakubu Olamide, Paul Ayinla and Ayinde Adebayo guilty and sentenced them accordingly. The Command is unrelenting in pursuing other cases including the murder of one of its personnel (CA I Hamisu Sani) on January 6, 2019 with the major suspect involved in the case now in custody. This will serve as a deterrent to other unscrupulous members of the society who might harbour the intention of harassing security agents while discharging their lawful duties.

“Moreover, a notorious smuggler based in Owode have been arrested and charged to a Federal High Court.”

With the latest restructuring of some units and commands of the service, the Ogun State Customs Command was split into two, now Ogun 1 and II.