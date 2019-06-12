Moshood Adebayo

Ogun State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N1.131 billion as revenue in May.

Area Comptroller, Michael Agbara, made the disclosure at the command headquarters, Idi-Iroko, Ipokia Local Government Area of the state, yesterday.

He said with the amount, the command had surpassed its monthly target of N643.4 million by N488.3 million.

Agbara also added that the command made 103 seizures, including 38 vehicles, 7,030 bags of foreign rice (50 kg each and 15 bags (25 kg each).

The command’s anti-smuggling activities during the period also led to confiscation of 411 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, three motorcycles, five sacks, 1,835 pairs of new and 264 pairs of used foot wears. Other seizures were 372 kegs of vegetable oil (25 litres each)

Agbara described seizure of the over 7,000 bags of rice as the highest monthly haul of rice made by the command in the year.

He boasted that the command had suppressed smuggling activities and reduced number of checkpoints along the Idi-Iroko border.