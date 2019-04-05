Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Ministry of Housing has again allegedly demolished 40 houses inside the Regal Estate in Magboro area of the state.

The demolition took place barely three weeks after a similar exercise was carried out allegedly in collaboration with the Mission to Rebuild (MISTRO) and the Ogun State Property Investment Corporation (OPIC).

It was reported that on April 1, officials from the ministry of housing stormed Gan-un village and demolished a church and houses belonging to a widow, Mrs. Bukola Shittu, and other residents.

The residents of the village, whose houses were not affected, thought it was over until April 3, when the officials from the ministry stormed the village again with caterpillars and pulled down about 40 houses.

When our correspondent visited the place, some of the affected owners of the house were seen trying to salvage some of their belongings after the exercise.