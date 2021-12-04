By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Deputy governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, and former Group Managing Director of Access Bank PLC, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede are among dignitaries that will attend ithe 3rd convocation of Chrisland University, according to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Chinedum Peace Babalola. She said the convocation, during which 44 students would graduate, holds between December 7 and December 9 at the school auditorium.

She added that the convocation will include award ceremony and lecture entitled, “Making Education fit for Purpose: The Trinity of Knowledge Acquisition, Industry Collaboration and Government Policies” which would be delivered by Aig-Imoukhuede She added that the college has included some new departments. “We added College of Basic Medical Sciences, and we are currently in the third session, so we’ve not graduated anyone from there. We have a number of programmes, professional and non-professional, like nursing and others,” she said.

