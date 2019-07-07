Omoniyi Salaudeen

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of drug abuse, especially among the youths, blaming the trend on the proliferation of drug markets.

She expressed this concern during the 2019 edition of the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking with the theme: “Health for Justice, Justice for Health’’- organised by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Idiroko Special Area Command, Ogun State.

The Deputy Governor attributed the high rate of criminality and corruption prevalent in the country to the increasing markets for the different range of drugs, noting that the menace of illicit drug trafficking had over the years posed a serious threat to human lives, national development, and security.

While urging traditional rulers, civil society organizations, religious leaders, professional bodies and the media to join in the fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking, she enjoined parents to instill good moral values on their children, calling on other security agencies to collaborate with the NDLEA to tackle the menace.

She said: “Let me state that the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun appreciates the fact that development can only take place in a peaceful society. We also appreciate the fact that drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking mostly affects our youths.

In implementing the “Building our Future Together” agenda, we will place serious emphasis on the education, empowerment and gainful employment of our youth.