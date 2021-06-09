The Ogun State Deputy Governor, (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has harped on the need for a review of mining laws in the country to enable states play more active roles in the development of mining sector.

Salako-Oyedele made the call during the Mining and Geology Week 2021 themed “ Developing Ogun State vast mineral resources : a panacea for sustainable economic growth” organised by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in Abeokuta.

She added that mining being under the exclusive list limits the benefits states derive from mining operations to rent payments, stressing that the review of mining laws was critical as mining and agricultural sectors hold the key to economic recovery and diversification.

She assured that the present administration would continue to create enabling environment for the mining sector in the State to thrive calling on the private sector to continue to partner the government in the development of the sector.

In her welcome address, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, said the conference which was last held in December 2014 would help in shaping policies for the growth of the solid minerals sector , boost the industrialisation and investment portfolio in the State and increase government revenue.