Omoniyi Salaudeen

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele has stressed the need for young undergraduates and graduates in the country to acquire skills that would give them edge in the labour market, since unemployment has become major challenge in the country.

Engr. Salako-Oyedele stated this when she received members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch, led by its Chairman, Engr. Funmilade Akingbagbohun, in her office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, saying acquisition of skills by young engineers was invaluable, as it would help them in the discharge of their duties.

According to her, engineers develop ideas initiated by scientists and make them useful for people, urging them to ensure that the charlatans providing shoddy service and defaming the profession must be made to face the wrath of the law.

“Many graduated with good grades but do not have the skills to make them compete in the labour market. A lot of them could not communicate effectively, hence the need to balance education with skills. They must acquire communication skills, interpersonal skills, know how to write reports, presentation and dressing’’, she said.

Earlier in her remarks, Engr. Akingbagbohun said the society has identified a huge gap between the classroom and the industry, which informed the branch’s decision to set up a mentorship programme, called, ‘Arewa mentorship scheme’ with the Ogun State Commissioner for Rural Development, Hon. Oludotun Taiwo, as one of the mentors.

She noted that a young female engineer, who worked with the Ogun State Government, last year came up with a devise to de-feather chicken in the market, which a lot of market in Lagos state are benefiting from now, adding that they were also embarking on the same innovation, with a grant from an industry in Ogun State.