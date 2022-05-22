Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Disagreement on delegates lists and manipulation allegations have marred the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the Ogun State House of Assembly and House of Representatives, particularly in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The exercise could not hold in the four centres designated for the three constituencies in Abeokuta North and South Local Governments as well as for the only constituency in Odeda LG

The primary election which was scheduled to start by 10am could not take place as at 7p.m due to the allegation of manipulation of the delegates list.

At the four centres designated for Abeokuta South I, Abeokuta South 2, Abeokuta North and Odeda, adequate security arrangements, were provided by security agencies comprising, the mobile policemen, men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and men of the Department of State Services

However, at the places it was either the PDP officials, were yet to arrive as at 2:00p.m or that there were disagreements on the list of delegates.

At Ogboni Ijeja, venue of the primary for Abeokuta South Constituency 2, the PDP primary election official, Abimbola Ademuyiwa, said there was disagreement earlier in the day by party members which almost resulted in free-for-all among supporters of aspirants.

Ademuyiwa, disclosed that only 24 delegates, were expected to vote for one of the three aspirants but disagreement that ensued caused the delay.

The situation was the same at the Centenary Hall, Ake, venue of the primary for the Abeokuta I.

For Odeda Local Government, it was gathered that the primary could not hold at Eweje Town, designated for the exercise, because the name of one of the four aspirants, was missing on the ballot.

In the same vein, the House of Representatives primary for the Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, was yet to commence as at the time of filing this report.

It was gathered that party supporters, delegates and leaders of the party, had gathered at the State party Secretariat, around NNPC Junction, deliberating on the way forward for the exercise as at 7p.m.