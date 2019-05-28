Ogun State Ministry of Environment has flagged off the distribution of clean cook stoves to residents to mitigate the emission of green-house-gases in the environment.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment, Yetunde Dina, said exercise was part of the Federal Government’s initiative to mitigate the effect of emission, which was also embraced by the state government for the benefit of the people.

Dina said the aim was to create awareness on the negative impact of cooking with firewood and to promote a change in the present cooking practice.

“Global warming was caused by the presence of green-house-gases in quantity above normal and the major consequence of global warming is climate change, which is derailment in the patterns of weather conditions over time,” she said.

Sensitising the beneficiaries on how to use the cooking stoves, Deputy Dean, College of Environmental Resources Management, Olusegun Oguntoke, said, with the stoves, black carbon releasing into the air would be reduced, explaining that, the stoves require little firewood or charcoal.

Director, Special Duties/Climate Change, Bola Orekoya, said the stoves would make cooking safer and efficient, adding that it would go a long way at preserving the trees and clean up the atmosphere of dangerous gases.

A beneficiary, Miss Modupeoluwa Awoyunbo, said the initiative was a good one, calling on government to let the distribution go round, so as to achieve the emission-free environment.