Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Ogun State Government has said it distributed relief materials to about 400 flood victims in Adigbe-Abeokuta.

The disaster, which occurred on July 13 and 28, 2019 at Opako-Adigbe area of Abeokuta and Ijebu-Ode, destroyed valuables of residents.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was quoted in a statement by his Chief of Staff, Shuaib Salisu, who represented him during the distribution exercise, said his administration was concerned about the plight of the flood victims which occurred as a result of climate change.

He said the exercise was in fulfilment of the promise of providing succour to those affected by the flood.

On their part, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), carried out a post-flood assessment on the items, including roofing sheets, bags of cement, bags of rice, mattresses, mosquito nets, soaps and variety of foods at both locations on different days of the week.