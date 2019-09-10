Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Doctors in the Association of Resident Doctors in Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Ogun State, has called off their indefinite strike.

The doctors on September 2 had embarked on an indefinite strike over what they described as “serious decline in work force without replacement”.

However, the doctors after an emergency general meeting Monday night resolved to suspend the indefinite strike.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of ARD in OOUTH, Ajose Oluwafemi, a copy obtained by Daily Sun on Tuesday, the doctors decided to end the industrial action to honor the state governor for his approval for the immediate employment of resident doctors and other health workers in the teaching hospital.

While thanking the governor for his quick response and intervention, the doctors urged the hospital management to complete the recruitment process within four weeks, in line with the directive of the governor.

The statement reads in part:

“The Congress of the ARD, OOUTH, Sagamu, appreciates the kind gestures of His Excellency, Governor Dapo Abiodun, for his quick response and intervention in the issues affecting the teaching hospital and other healthcare facilities in the state. To this end, we have suspended our indefinite strike in honour of the governor.

“We appreciate also the administrative panel set up by the governor to look into the issues affecting the growth of the teaching hospital.

“We want to assure the hospital management, the state government and members of the public that we shall not relent in the discharge of our duties and our agitations for an international standard health care system and delivery in Ogun State.”