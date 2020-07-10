Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has earmarked 20 per cent of its revised 2020 budget for the health sector, as part of measures to sustain the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Dapo Abiodun stated this at the virtual consultative meeting on Year 2020 revised budget, held at the Ministry of Budget and Planning, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, yesterday.

Abiodun also revealed that provision has also been made for some critical sectors, including education, infrastructure, environment and security, to reduce the socio-economic effects of COVID-19 on the people.

He explained that the pandemic has brought about implications, hence, government needed to work through it and come up with a realistic budget that would serve the interest of the people.