Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said the present state of education sector in the state is worrisome and needed urgent attention.

The governor said this after his swearing in alongside his deputy, Noimot Salako, at MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto Abeokuta.

He lamented poor funding of projects, non-payment of deductions, unpaid salaries, controversial campus relocation and hasty appointments.

Abiodun said the best legacy of the state educational sector in years back has been eroded by past education policies, adding that his administration would invest in education and increase budget allocation on yearly basis for the sector to meet the 26 percent UNESCO benchmark.

The governor said his administration would also implement the Universal Basic Education Act as well as ensure free education for all children of primary and junior secondary school

He added that welfare of teachers would be given priority in other to ensure best brains are attracted and retained in the system.

Abiodun said upgrading and renovation of teaching facilities would also be given priority to pave way for improved learning environment for pupils. He added Information Communication Technology (ICT) education would be made compulsory in all secondary schools.

“I will prioritise teachers education by increasing funding for Tai Solarin Education, training and retraining of teachers, emphasise the promotion of science and technical education in our secondary schools, make compulsory ICT education in secondary school and introduce special education curriculum in some selected schools,” the governor said.