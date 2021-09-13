From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Fifty-six suspected internet scammers have been arrested by officials of the Economic and Financial Crime Commissions (EFCC) in three hotels in Abeokuta metropolis, including MITROS Residences Annex, owned by the Ogun State Government.

The EFFC in the sting operation also raided Daktad Hotel and Cecilia Suites located in Quarry Road and the Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, respectively.

EFCC operatives reportedly stormed the MITROS Residences Annex at around 4 am Monday, arresting lodgers suspected to be internet fraudsters.

The operatives confiscated mobile phones, laptops and vehicles reportedly belonging to the suspected scammers.

A visit to the hotel Monday afternoon by Daily Sun revealed unusual silence as workers were seen hanging around discussing in hush tones.

It was also observed that some of the hotel doors were broken, with broken plates sighted within the hotel premises.

One of the lodgers who spoke to our correspondent disclosed that while some of the suspected scammers escaped arrest, others were arrested by the EFCC operatives.

Confirming the incident, EFCC spokesman, Ibadan office, Tokunbo Odebiyi said: ‘Yes, it true, the EFFC made arrests of some suspected fraudsters in Abeokuta.

‘Fifty-six suspected internet fraudsters were arrested in three different hotels in Abeokuta. They were arrested in three different places, so I can’t tell you how many were arrested at MITROS alone. Some were arrested at Daktad Hotel while others were arrested at Cecilia Suites in Ibara GRA of Abeokuta.

‘Items such as laptops, mobile phones and cars were confiscated from the suspects,’ he said.

