Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tunde Lemo has been announced as the chairman of the Economic Transition Committee of the Ogun State governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun.

Lemo will preside over the committee which has other 22 members, which also included the governorship candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) Gboyega Nasir Isiaka and Rotimi Paseda, respectively.

In a statement on Friday evening by the spokesperson of Abiodun, Remmy Hassan, the Economic Transition Committee will further articulate the governor-elect’s campaign manifesto, ensure robust engagement with stakeholders and develop a roadmap to guide its implementation.

Abiodun, in the statement was quoted as saying: “Ogun State is blessed with an abundance of human resources in all fields of endeavour and this is reflected in the array of distinguished sons and daughters who have volunteered their skills, rich and diverse experience and vast network to work on this important assignment.

“Furthermore, our commitment to provide an inclusive Government is expressed in the composition of the committee”.

Other members of the committee according to the statement are Dapo Okubadejo, who will serve as the secretary; Senator Gbenga Kaka, former deputy governor, Salimot Badru, Foluso Phillips, Prof. Konyin Ajayi, SAN, Kunle Elebute, Reuben Abati, Mutiu Sunmonu, Olajide Odewale, Kayode Sofola, SAN, Prof. Sidi Osho, Prof. Semiu Musa Olomu, Bayo Adeola, Tola Mobolurin, Lekan Asuni, Tunji Oredipe, Bimbo Ashiru, Dunni Opayemi and Bola Ogunsola and Bode Mustapha.

Meanwhile, to ensure effective and efficient discharge of its assignment, the Economic Transition Committee will be assisted by work groups, each of which will focus on its assigned thematic area such as Education, Youth and Sports, Health and Social Services, Government Processes, Agriculture and Food Security,

The release said that the “the names of the members of the Work Groups will be released in due course. While the Economic Transition Committee will focus on developing the roadmap, another committee has been set up to interface with the incumbent government to ensure a smooth and orderly change of administration in the State.”