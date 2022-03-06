From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has called on the people of the state to continue providing support for the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun, in his quest to move Ogun a top notch higher.

Daniel equally urged them to believe in the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration in the state, declaring that the party remains the best in delivering good governance both at the federal and the state level.

The former governor stated this at the official unveiling of the Gateway Movement office in Omu Ijebu, Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

The event was used to give scholarships to 10 indigent students of different higher institutions, while wheel chairs were also distributed to persons with special needs, courtesy the Gateway Front Foundation (GFF).

Speaking further, Daniel said Abiodun has been able to bring down the political temperature in the state, which according to him, has brought about peace and tranquility in Ogun.

In the area of projects, the former governor rated Abiodun high for espousing developmental projects across the three senatorial districts, urging the party faithful and the people to have confidence in the ability of the incumbent governor to provide good leadership for the party, and to deliver more dividends of democracy.