Ogun Government, yesterday, expressed dismay over the proliferation of illegal traditional rulers in the state.

The government specifically expressed its dissatisfaction against some people procuring fake appointment letters and parading themselves as monarchs without following laid down procedures as stipulated by the laws governing the obaship institution in the state.

Expressing this concern at the 3rd quarter statutory meeting of the Ogun State Council of Obas, at the Obas complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Governor Dapo Abiodun, said those involved in such illegal act do not mean well for the state and traditional institutions.

Represented by the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, the governor said: “Those individuals would not only bring confusion to the state but ridicule the traditional institutions.”

He declared that the present administration would no longer condone such unscrupulous activities.

He observed that the traditional institution remains a veritable platform to entrench good governance, hence, any administration that desires sustainable development, must collaborate with it.