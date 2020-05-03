Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has vowed to ensure strict enforcement of the 8p.m to 6a.m daily curfew as announced by the Federal Government with the force of law.

It also said it has extended the period of lockdown in the state till Sunday, May 9.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, made these known while addressing journalists in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

“The extension of the lockdown will end on Sunday May 9, taking into consideration the initial one week grace by the President. The relaxation window will be on Monday May 4, Wednesday May 6 and Friday May 8. This will give our people time to conduct necessary economic activities and get to their homes before the commencement of the daily curfew. For the avoidance of doubt, the curfew is from 8p.m to 6a.m and will be strictly enforced,” the governor explained.

He disclosed further that the COVID-19 Enforcement Committee has been set up in various markets across the state to enforce social distancing, use of face mask and provision of hand washing facilities and sanitizers at strategic places in the market, adding that traders are expected to wear hand gloves while carrying out their businesses.

“A Joint Task Force of transporters and security agencies has been inaugurated to ensure that drivers and passengers wear face masks and enforce strict compliance on the inter-state travel. There will be no inter-state travel for persons living in Ogun State and working in any other state, including Lagos,” he clarified.