Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Government, yesterday donated some food items to officers and men across all security outfits operating in the state.

This was part of efforts to appreciate the efforts of the security personnel during the lockdown in the state as well as mitigate the effect of lockdown on their families,

The palliative packages included 6,000 bags of rice, 6,000 bags of garri, 6,000 bags of millet, 6,000 bags of maize, packs of seasoning cubes, sanitisers, detergents and sanitary towels for security officers’ wives.

Donating the items on behalf of the state government, the deputy governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said security forces in the state are partners in the development agenda of the state.

She explained that immediately the lockdown became inevitable, the governor had a meeting with all the security chiefs to determine how best to manage the situation in the state,

“They are also family men and women who have to deal with not only the professions or careers, but have to deal and support their families at all times.

‘’At the beginning, we gave them some cash to be able to support their officers who were on special assignment. But today, we are now giving them (palliative) food items to support them as well.

This will go to everybody, not just the police on the front line who were supported with cash before, but this will go to everybody in all the barracks right across the state.